Hear Me Out

Insurrection Is a Force for Good

…But not the one you’re thinking of.

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… don’t you know they’re talking ‘bout a revolution?

July 4th celebrates one of the least bloody milestones of the American Revolution. But we have a complicated relationship with overthrowing the powers that be in this country – not to mention when other nations do it.

We call what happened on January 6, 2021 an insurrection. But what do we do with the George Floyd uprisings? Other efforts to buck the system? Who, as the “common man,” should we be rooting for?

Geo Maher, writer and political organizer, once again joins us to make the case for good-faith insurrection, even when it’s messy.

