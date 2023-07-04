Insurrection Is a Force for Good
…But not the one you’re thinking of.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… don’t you know they’re talking ‘bout a revolution?
July 4th celebrates one of the least bloody milestones of the American Revolution. But we have a complicated relationship with overthrowing the powers that be in this country – not to mention when other nations do it.
We call what happened on January 6, 2021 an insurrection. But what do we do with the George Floyd uprisings? Other efforts to buck the system? Who, as the “common man,” should we be rooting for?
Geo Maher, writer and political organizer, once again joins us to make the case for good-faith insurrection, even when it’s messy.
If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can email the show: hearmeout@slate.com
Podcast production by Maura Currie
You can skip all the ads in Hear Me Out by joining Slate Plus. Sign up now at slate.com/hearmeoutplus for just $15 a month for your first three months.