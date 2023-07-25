Hear Me Out

Learning Gun Safety Could Save Your Kids’ Lives

Arming kids with knowledge might help prevent tragedy.

July sees the most accidental shootings involving children of any month on the calendar — but there’s not really a month where these tragedies don’t happen.

So put aside your feelings on gun control for a moment and consider: how, in the world we live in right now, can we protect children from their own curiosity?

Our guest, author Yehuda Remer, argues that teaching kids what guns can do — and how they can keep themselves safe — is the best solution.

*NOTE*: Slate reached out to Everytown for comment regarding allegations that they “skew” data. At the time of this publication, we have not received a response — but we’ll update you if and when we do.

If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can email the show: hearmeout@slate.com

