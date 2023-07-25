On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… safety on.

July sees the most accidental shootings involving children of any month on the calendar — but there’s not really a month where these tragedies don’t happen.

So put aside your feelings on gun control for a moment and consider: how, in the world we live in right now, can we protect children from their own curiosity?

Our guest, author Yehuda Remer, argues that teaching kids what guns can do — and how they can keep themselves safe — is the best solution.

*NOTE*: Slate reached out to Everytown for comment regarding allegations that they “skew” data. At the time of this publication, we have not received a response — but we’ll update you if and when we do.

Podcast production by Maura Currie.

