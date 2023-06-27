Hear Me Out

Patriarchy Hurts All Of Us — Including Men

Gender is a verb, and the system it creates is keeping (almost) everyone down.

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… gendering, everywhere, all at once.

In the final days of Pride Month, we wanted to turn our attention to another complicated and contentious facet of the LGBT+ dialogue: gender identity. If gender isn’t a binary, but a fluid spectrum, what do we do with our notions of sexism, misogyny, and toxic masculinity?

As it turns out, we do very much live in a patriarchal society — but the truth of how that society operates, and who it advantages, might be more complicated than you think.

Robin Dembroff, assistant professor in Yale University’s philosophy department, joins us.

About the Show

Hear Me Out is Slate’s destination for tough, topical discussions with integrity, and without clichés. Join host Celeste Headlee and a guest each week for a smart, fair debate on issues that matter. All episodes

