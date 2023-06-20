Hear Me Out

Descendants of Slaves Don’t Need Reparations

Being stuck in the past might not help us make progress.

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… an archaeology of grievances.

In honor of the third Juneteenth being celebrated as a national holiday, it’s worth unpacking symbolic gestures like Juneteenth — and like reparations, as many states are finding out.

The movement to compensate the descendents of slaves is gaining more traction in many parts of the country. Could this be our chance to clear a massive, lingering blight on our nation’s history?

Our guest today argues no. Podcast host and columnist Coleman Hughes joins us to make the case that compensating the victims of slavery was something we should’ve done long ago – and now, it’s too late for it to be anything other than a problem.

