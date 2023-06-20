Descendants of Slaves Don’t Need Reparations
Being stuck in the past might not help us make progress.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… an archaeology of grievances.
In honor of the third Juneteenth being celebrated as a national holiday, it’s worth unpacking symbolic gestures like Juneteenth — and like reparations, as many states are finding out.
The movement to compensate the descendents of slaves is gaining more traction in many parts of the country. Could this be our chance to clear a massive, lingering blight on our nation’s history?
Our guest today argues no. Podcast host and columnist Coleman Hughes joins us to make the case that compensating the victims of slavery was something we should’ve done long ago – and now, it’s too late for it to be anything other than a problem.
If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can now email the show: hearmeout@slate.com
Podcast production by Maura Currie