A Little Racism Can Be A Good Thing
We don’t always have to be a melting pot.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… Racism Lite.
Racial politics is responsible for a lot of ugliness, in the United States and around the world. Humans want, and even need, to sort themselves into categories — and sometimes, that tribalism yields as much good as it can bad. So do we always need to be a melting pot?
Writer Damon Young joins us to make the case that we’re all racist, and there’s no reason to pretend otherwise.
If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can now email the show: hearmeout@slate.com
Podcast production by Maura Currie