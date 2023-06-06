Hear Me Out

Pride Parades Aren’t Progressive Enough (And They’re Tacky)

The first Pride was a protest, after all.

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… these gays are trying to murder my neutral palate.

Pride Month festivities come at a time this year when LGBT+ rights are under attack across the country. Brands like Target and Bud Light are facing backlash for lifting up queer voices — but is this all a symptom of pride having gone a little too mainstream?

Comedian, writer and podcast host H. Alan Scott joins us to discuss his vision for a pride to be proud of… and, at length, the trouble with rainbows.

If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can now email the show: hearmeout@slate.com

Podcast production by Maura Currie

About the Show

Hear Me Out is Slate’s destination for tough, topical discussions with integrity, and without clichés. Join host Celeste Headlee and a guest each week for a smart, fair debate on issues that matter. All episodes

Host