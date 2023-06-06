Pride Parades Aren’t Progressive Enough (And They’re Tacky)
The first Pride was a protest, after all.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… these gays are trying to murder my neutral palate.
Pride Month festivities come at a time this year when LGBT+ rights are under attack across the country. Brands like Target and Bud Light are facing backlash for lifting up queer voices — but is this all a symptom of pride having gone a little too mainstream?
Comedian, writer and podcast host H. Alan Scott joins us to discuss his vision for a pride to be proud of… and, at length, the trouble with rainbows.
If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can now email the show: hearmeout@slate.com
Podcast production by Maura Currie