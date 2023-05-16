Workplace DEI Trainings Do More Harm Than Good
If you really want to make your workplace more inclusive, stop with the virtue signaling and actually do the work.
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… if you need a Chief Diversity Officer, you’ve already failed.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) trainings are reaching ubiquity in pretty much every American workplace. There’s no doubt that discrimination, harassment and sequestering — on the basis of sex, sexuality, gender, race, age — all of that exists.
The question becomes what to do about it. And there’s an argument to be made that the trainings and buzzwords might be doing more to make workplaces worse than they do to make them better.
Cindy Gallop, entrepreneur and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld and MakeLoveNotPorn, joins us.
Podcast production by Maura Currie