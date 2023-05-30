“Thank You For Your Service” Feels Cheap
There are ways to thank vets that would actually make a difference.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… empty thanks?
Memorial Day is meant to commemorate those who lost their lives in serving this country. Around such a heavy day — and on many others — the common refrain of “thank you for your service” can feel hollow to living veterans, as well as military families. What are we reflexively thanking these people for, and how could we tangibly show gratitude instead?
Third-generation veteran and writer Lucian Truscott IV joins us to propose that, while words may be well-intentioned, there are better ways to thank those who’ve served.
________________
Note: this episode includes a brief discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one need support, help is always available at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — you can call and text 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 988.
Veterans can access specialized resources at the Veterans’ Crisis Line.
________________
