Hear Me Out

Policing Can’t Be Reformed and Must Be Abolished

Some systems are just too broken to fix.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… imagine a world without police.

Three years after George Floyd’s murder, we’ve seen some incremental change in how we try to prevent police brutality. But it still happens, all too often — and Americans are still dying, in alarming numbers, at the hands of police.

Writer and organizer Geo Maher joins us to argue that our law enforcement system is too bloated and corrupt to fix. Instead, we should dismantle it entirely and start from scratch.

If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can now email the show: hearmeout@slate.com

Podcast production by Maura Currie

Advertisement

About the Show

Hear Me Out is Slate’s destination for tough, topical discussions with integrity, and without clichés. Join host Celeste Headlee and a guest each week for a smart, fair debate on issues that matter. All episodes

Host