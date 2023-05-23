Policing Can’t Be Reformed and Must Be Abolished
Some systems are just too broken to fix.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… imagine a world without police.
Three years after George Floyd’s murder, we’ve seen some incremental change in how we try to prevent police brutality. But it still happens, all too often — and Americans are still dying, in alarming numbers, at the hands of police.
Writer and organizer Geo Maher joins us to argue that our law enforcement system is too bloated and corrupt to fix. Instead, we should dismantle it entirely and start from scratch.
Podcast production by Maura Currie