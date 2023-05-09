Your Kids Don’t Owe You Anything
They didn’t ask to be here, after all.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… stop with the breakfast-in-bed.
As we approach the summertime season of parenting holidays in the U.S. — Mother’s Day in May and Father’s Day in June — it’s worth remembering that these holidays’ histories are deeply political… not unlike parenting itself.
Parenting is complicated, now more so than ever. In the best of circumstances, it’s a two-way relationship with a person who didn’t ask to be here. So what can we expect from our children?
Gabrielle Blair, founder of DesignMom.com and author of Ejaculate Responsibly, joins us to make the case that kids aren’t bound by blood to do, or be, anything.
Podcast production by Maura Currie