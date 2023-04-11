Don’t Celebrate the Trump Indictment
If you’re banking on a legal slam dunk and a president behind bars…we have some bad news.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… a former president got indicted, and all we got was this stupid t-shirt.
Writer and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori joins Celeste to make the case that, while historic, this indictment is not a victory for anyone; it’s far from a legal slam dunk, it’s a symptom of a sluggish Justice Department, and it might actually worsen this nation’s political divide (which, in case you haven’t noticed, is already pretty bad).
Read the pieces Ankush mentions here and here.
Podcast production by Maura Currie