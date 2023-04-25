Trashy TV Is Actually Good For You
Love it or hate it, spectacle has a way of bringing us together.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… Kim, there’s people that are dying.
We can probably all agree that reality shows aren’t exactly peak TV. But there’s a time, a place, and an audience for pretty much everything.
In a world where Love Is Blind’s chart-topping run is frequently described as brilliant and awful in the same breath, it’s easy to dismiss this stuff as a product of the social media era. But that’s not quite accurate.
Culture critic and podcast host Kristen Meinzer joins us to talk all things trashy. She maintains that not everything we watch needs to be brain food… and that, in fact, the entertainment we hate to love and love to hate might be good for society after all.
Podcast production by Maura Currie