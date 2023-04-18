Hear Me Out

Stop the Hiss-Teria: Outdoor Cats Can Thrive

These cats help us — and we can help them, too.

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… a tail as old as time.

As part of Slate’s weeklong pet advice column, Faux Paws, Hear Me Out is tackling a debate that gets animal lovers on all sides heated up: should cats be allowed to roam outside?

Stacy LeBaron, longtime cat advocate and host of the Community Cats Podcast, argues yes… under the right circumstances, that is. It turns out, humans have an important role to play in helping our four-legged friends be healthy, happy, and helpful — whether they’re part of our outdoor environment or not.

Podcast production by Maura Currie

Hear Me Out is Slate’s destination for tough, topical discussions with integrity, and without clichés. Join host Celeste Headlee and a guest each week for a smart, fair debate on issues that matter. All episodes

