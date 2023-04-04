Childbirth Should Be Free
Slate's new podcast on the cost of delivering an American baby.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… the right to life and socialized healthcare walk into a delivery room.
Writer and journalist Liz Bruenig joins Celeste to discuss her vision for a United States where childbirth costs nothing. In a nation with skyrocketing healthcare costs, attacks on reproductive rights, and potential rollbacks on preventive care, we tell birthing people that not only do they have to give birth — they have to court financial ruin in order to do it.
Liz says it doesn’t have to be this way… and yes, we can pay for it. Moreover, it might be the rare issue where both sides of the aisle can find some common ground.
Podcast production by Maura Currie