Hear Me Out

A National Divorce Would Be A Good Thing

Slate’s new podcast tackles increasing, nationwide calls for secession.

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… the case for breaking up the union.

Frank Buckley, professor at George Mason University and author of American Secession, makes a case for allowing states to peacefully secede — not just in the interest of preventing another civil war, but in hopes of creating a happier, more functional society for us all.

Podcast production by Maura Currie

About the Show

