Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper to talk about big wins for Colombia and Australia at the Women’s World Cup. Alex Kirshner of Slate and the Split Zone Duo podcast also joins to discuss whether NFL running backs should go on strike and the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown getting the biggest NBA deal ever.

• Read Chuck Culpepper’s work in the Washington Post.

• At the Women’s World Cup, Culpepper wrote about Australia’s 4-0 rout of Canada, Colombia’s 2-1 upset of Germany, and France’s raucous 2-1 win over Brazil.

• Canada is one of multiple World Cup teams battling their national soccer federations over issues including unequal pay, subpar resources, and allegations of abuse by coaches.

• Colombia’s 18-year-old cancer survivor Linda Caicedo is the break-out star of the tournament.

• In the Athletic, Michael Cox wrote that better conditioning and increased physicality are giving upstarts a chance against the established powers.

• Eric Betts in Slate on the U.S. women’s shaky 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

• Also in Slate, Victoria Jackson explained that, thanks to Title IX, more than 20 percent of players at the Women’s World Cup currently play for, have played for, or are committed to play for U.S. college teams.

• Read Alex Kirshner’s work in Slate and buy tickets to the Split Zone Duo live show in Minneapolis on Sept. 1.

• Colts owner Jim Irsay says the team won’t trade its star running back Jonathan Taylor.

• Saquon Barkley says he’s disappointed with the one-year deal he signed with the Giants.

• Dave Zirin in the Nation on running backs and the broader labor movement.

• In the Washington Post, Jerry Brewer wrote that running backs can succeed financially by adapting to the modern game.

• Jaylen Brown’s $304 million extension is the biggest contract in NBA history.

• In the Ringer, Zach Kram writes that Brown won’t have the biggest contract in the league for long.

• Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered $772 million for one year to play soccer in Saudi Arabia.

• Bill Shea in the Athletic on whether pro athletes are paid too much.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Joe Fulks:

Stefan’s Joe Fulks: The world Scrabble championships in Las Vegas was great sports TV. Watch Stefan’s livestream color commentary for one game (3:15:10 mark) and a wild Game 6 of the finals between Australian poker player David Eldar and English pediatrician Harshan Lamabadusuriya (6:54:10 mark).

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Alex Kirshner talk about Colorado’s move to the Big 12 and what it means for the future of the Pac-12.

