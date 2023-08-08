Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis talk about the U.S. national soccer team’s early exit from the Women’s World Cup. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley also joins to discuss the huge shakeups in the Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 conferences and ESPN’s Jeff Passan assesses the fallout from the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Finally, Josh interviews Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks.

• In Slate, Eric Betts wrote that the U.S. women’s soccer team, which was eliminated by Sweden from the World Cup, was “a shadow of its previous self.”

• Confusion reigned over whether Sweden’s final penalty shot, which FIFA’s game technology indicated cleared the goal line by maybe a millimeter, was actually a goal.

• Rory Smith of the New York Times wrote that the loss exposed “structural, systemic issues” with the women’s team, including a dearth of Americans playing for Europe’s top clubs.

• Star turned broadcaster Carli Lloyd criticized U.S. players for “smiling and dancing” after a 0-0 draw with Portugal. The Times’ Juliet Macur wrote that criticism of the team’s attitude belied the reality on the ground.

• The Nation’s Dave Zirin connected Lloyd’s comments to her “open, long-standing antipathy toward her former teammates.”

• World Cup upstarts South Africa, Jamaica, and Morocco reflect the growth of women’s soccer around the world.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate on the demise of the Pac-12.

• ESPN’s Bill Connelly on what realignment means for the future of college football.

• The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach on the Big Ten’s enormous logistical challenges.

• Michael McCann in Sportico: “Super Conferences as NCAA Pro Leagues Could Untangle Employee Debate”

• How ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke his back.

• The New York Mets sold off a bunch of players at the trade deadline.

• Kirshner on the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to go all-in to make the playoffs. (Early returns are extremely negative.)

• ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine on Chris Eubanks’ thrilling run at Wimbledon.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan talk about the Immaculate Grid and play the game themselves.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.