Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Yahoo Sports’ Henry Bushnell to talk about Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory and the turmoil that preceded it. The New York Times’ Kurt Streeter joins to discuss the controversy over The Blind Side. Finally, ESPN’s Luis Miguel Echegaray assesses Lionel Messi’s brilliant opening month with Inter Miami.

• Read Henry Bushnell’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup for Yahoo Sports.

• Bushnell wrote about Spain’s 1-0 win over England to capture its first Women’s World Cup title, the gross behavior of Spanish football federation leader Luis Rubiales after the game, and the history of the team’s conflict with its coach and federation.

• In Slate, Eric Betts wrote, “No player should have to win the World Cup to earn respect. Spain did it anyway.”

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino put the onus on women to “convince us men” how to change international soccer.

• Kurt Streeter in the New York Times: “The Blind Side of Sports Storytelling”

• Michael Oher filed a petition alleging that the Tuohy family used him to enrich themselves. The Tuohys’ lawyer called that petition a “shakedown effort.”

• Israel Daramola in Defector: “The Tuohy Family’s Side of the Story Has a Giant Hole at the Center”

• NPR’s Aisha Harris on The Blind Side and white savior films.

• Listen to (in Spanish) and read about (in English) ESPN soccer writer Luis Miguel Echegaray’s exclusive interview with Lionel Messi last week.

• Read Echegaray’s story about Messi joining Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

• Messi scored 10 goals in his first seven games—all of them wins—to lead Miami to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup championship, on Saturday.

• The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio chronicled Messi’s first month in America and explained his financial impact on the league.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan continue their conversation about The Blind Side, touching on Josh’s 2010 piece “The Other Blind Sides.”

