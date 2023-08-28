Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the standout performances by Americans Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles at the world track and field championships. They also review the documentary BS High, on the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal. Finally, journalist Semra Hunter joins Stefan and Josh to discuss the latest in the battle between Luis Rubiales and Spain’s women’s soccer team.

• Sha’Carri Richardson raced to glory at the world track and field championships.

• Martenzie Johnson wrote about Richardson’s comeback for Andscape.

• Noah Lyles is trying to become a global icon.

• Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and others called out Lyles for saying the NBA Finals winner isn’t really a “world champion.”

• Time on the story behind the new documentary BS High.

• Awful Announcing on the parts of the Bishop Sycamore scandal that didn’t make the documentary.

• The Hollywood Reporter on the deal that got Bishop Sycamore’s Roy Johnson to sign on to the project.

• Semra Hunter covers Spanish football for LaLiga TV, Sky Sports, and other outlets.

• On Monday, Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation into whether Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales could be charged with “sexual aggression” for forcibly kissing striker Jennifer Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

• The Athletic conducted a forensic analysis of Rubiales’ lewd behavior during and after the game.

• After refusing to resign, Rubiales was suspended for 90 days by FIFA. His mother locked herself in a church and began a hunger strike to defend her son.

• Opposition to Rubiales has mounted. On social media and on the field, the soccer world rallied in support of Hermoso.

• In the Guardian, Ashifa Kassam wrote that the scandal has become “Spanish football’s #MeToo moment.”

Hang Up and Listen's weekly Louis Lappe:

Josh’s Louis Lappe: The FIBA Basketball World Cup, naturalized players, and a contretemps in Cambodia.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Joel discuss the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to trade away Trey Lance.

