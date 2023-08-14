Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and the Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk II talk about ESPN’s embrace of gambling. They also discuss the alleged suspension of Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown for alluding to the team’s recent losing seasons. Finally, Rebecca Schuman joins to assess Simone Biles’ return to competitive gymnastics.

• ESPN signed a 10-year, $1.5 billion deal with an online sports-betting company, Penn Entertainment.

• Felix Salmon, Elizabeth Spiers, and Cardiff Garcia discussed the deal on Slate’s podcast Slate Money.

• To combat declining revenue and rising costs, ESPN also has talked to the major sports leagues about acquiring a minority stake in the Disney-owned sports giant.

• Read Tom Ley’s critique of the deal in Defector, “ESPN Is About To Get Much More Annoying.”

• In the Atlantic, Amanda Mull wrote, “Media executives go where the money is, and right now, the biggest piles of new money are available to those who encourage viewers to gamble.”

• Tom Scocca in Slate on Kevin Brown’s suspension by the Baltimore Orioles and what it says about modern sports management.

• Baseball announcers everywhere lambasted the Orioles.

• The Los Angeles Times in 1988 on how announcers navigate their relationships with the teams they cover (and who often pay their salaries).

• Rebecca Schuman in Slate on Simone Biles’ remarkable comeback.

Stefan’s Dave Pallone: Greek second-division club Athens Kallithea FC is soccer’s new fashion darling. But the country is reckoning with recent hooliganism straight out of Bill Buford’s 1990 book, Among the Thugs.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Vann discuss the latest in the saga between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

