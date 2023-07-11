Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut. The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans also joins to talk about baseball stars Elly de la Cruz, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani. Finally, legendary New York Times sports columnist Robert Lipsyte comes on to talk about the demise of the Times sports department.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow Ben Golliver on Twitter and subscribe to his Greatest of All Talk podcast.

• Golliver on the incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama’s security detail.

• Golliver on Wembanyama’s disappointing Summer League debut and his much better second game.

• Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, 74, last week signed a new five-year contract, allowing him to mentor Wembanyama.

• Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins wrote that Popovich “is secure enough in himself to be thoughtful with his players, and that will matter most in the development of Wembanyama.”

• Follow C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter.

• Rosecrans on Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz stealing every base in the same inning.

• Zach Buchanan’s 2022 Athletic piece on De La Cruz.

• Davy Andrews in FanGraphs: “This Time, Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Back”

• Ben Lindbergh’s Ringer piece on Shohei Ohtani building his case as the greatest player of all time.

• Buy Robert Lipsyte’s books and read his work in the New York Times and the Shelter Island Reporter.

• The Times announced Monday that it is disbanding its sports department and will rely mostly on The Athletic for online and print coverage.

• The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss and Laura Wagner on the end of the Times sports desk.

• Ray Ratto in Defector: “The Slow Hemorrhage of the American Sports Desk”

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to talk about the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.