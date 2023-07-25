The Messi’s Miami Magic Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Women’s World Cup, Lionel Messi’s MLS debut, and the Tour de France.
Episode Notes
Josh Levin is joined by the Athletic’s Steph Yang to talk about the opening days of the Women’s World Cup. Author Jonathan Clegg also joins to discuss Lionel Messi’s MLS debut. And the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay assesses the 2023 Tour de France and the Netflix documentary Tour de France: Unchained.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas and buy tickets to the Slow Burn live show in D.C. on July 25.
• Follow Steph Yang on Twitter and listen to her on the Athletic’s podcast Full Time with Meg Linehan.
• Yang on all the disputes between Women’s World Cup teams and their federations and coaches.
• Eric Betts’ Slate piece on the U.S. women’s national team’s opening win over Vietnam.
• Chuck Culpepper in the Washington Post on Haiti’s remarkable Women’s World Cup debut.
• Follow Jonathan Clegg on Twitter and buy his book, co-authored by Joshua Robinson, Messi vs. Ronaldo.
• Clegg’s Wall Street Journal piece on Lionel Messi’s MLS debut.
• The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio on Messi’s first 10 days with Inter Miami.
• Follow Jason Gay on Twitter and buy his book I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me.
• Gay said this Tour de France was shaping up to be one of the best ever. Then Jonas Vingegaard ran away with it.
• An interview with the executive producer of Tour de France: Unchained.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Corventina:
Josh’s Corventina: The Kolbe Conative Index, invented by the daughter of the man who came up with the Wonderlic, led the Phoenix Suns to draft Dan Majerle.
On this week’s bonus segment, the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay talks to Josh Levin about overcoming his sporting goods addiction.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.