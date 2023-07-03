Hang Up and Listen

The Sports Culture Power Rankings

Slate’s sports podcast on which sports have generated the best art.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by TV producer Mike Schur for a special episode: a debate on which sports have generated the best art and made the greatest contributions to culture. Topics discussed include Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation, whether basketball or football has a greater canon, and if boxing will lose its cultural footprint.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by our own Joel Anderson.

• Mike Schur collaborated with sports and culture writer Shea Serrano on the TV show Primo.

• Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation got dropped by Peacock.

• Read George Plimpton’s 1992 New York Times Magazine essay, “The Smaller the Ball, the Better the Book: A Game Theory of Literature.”

• Sports Illustrated’s 2002 list of the top 100 sports books of all time.

• Vulture’s 2023 list of the top 50 sports movies of all time.

• Wikipedia’s glossaries of idioms derived from baseball and other sports.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Mike Schur talk about the Formula 1 show Drive to Survive, Jim Fixx’s Complete Book of Running, and other influential cultural products.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly sports discussion show from Slate. Hang Up and Listen features Slate personalities Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin.

All episodes

Hosts