The Sports Culture Power Rankings
Slate’s sports podcast on which sports have generated the best art.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by TV producer Mike Schur for a special episode: a debate on which sports have generated the best art and made the greatest contributions to culture. Topics discussed include Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation, whether basketball or football has a greater canon, and if boxing will lose its cultural footprint.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by our own Joel Anderson.
• Mike Schur collaborated with sports and culture writer Shea Serrano on the TV show Primo.
• Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation got dropped by Peacock.
• Read George Plimpton’s 1992 New York Times Magazine essay, “The Smaller the Ball, the Better the Book: A Game Theory of Literature.”
• Sports Illustrated’s 2002 list of the top 100 sports books of all time.
• Vulture’s 2023 list of the top 50 sports movies of all time.
• Wikipedia’s glossaries of idioms derived from baseball and other sports.
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Mike Schur talk about the Formula 1 show Drive to Survive, Jim Fixx’s Complete Book of Running, and other influential cultural products.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.