Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by TV producer Mike Schur for a special episode: a debate on which sports have generated the best art and made the greatest contributions to culture. Topics discussed include Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation, whether basketball or football has a greater canon, and if boxing will lose its cultural footprint.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by our own Joel Anderson.

• Mike Schur collaborated with sports and culture writer Shea Serrano on the TV show Primo.

• Schur’s Field of Dreams adaptation got dropped by Peacock.

• Read George Plimpton’s 1992 New York Times Magazine essay, “The Smaller the Ball, the Better the Book: A Game Theory of Literature.”

• Sports Illustrated’s 2002 list of the top 100 sports books of all time.

• Vulture’s 2023 list of the top 50 sports movies of all time.

• Wikipedia’s glossaries of idioms derived from baseball and other sports.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Mike Schur talk about the Formula 1 show Drive to Survive, Jim Fixx’s Complete Book of Running, and other influential cultural products.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.