The It’s Carlos Alcaraz’s Time Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Northwestern firing Pat Fitzgerald, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, and Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
Episode Notes
Josh Levin is joined by Joel Anderson and Ben Mathis-Lilley to talk about Northwestern firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald in the midst of a hazing scandal. Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim then comes on to discuss Carlos Alcaraz’s win over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Finally, Josh and Stefan Fatsis speak with the Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins about her piece on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Joel Anderson on Twitter, listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, and buy tickets to the Slow Burn live show in D.C. on July 25.
• Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter and buy his book The Hot Seat.
• Northwestern Univ ersity fired its longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald last week.
• The Daily Northwestern’s reporting on hazing allegations in the Northwestern football program and an alleged racist environment around the program.
• Northwestern also just fired its baseball coach.
• The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian and Katie Strang reported on hazing allegations in the Harvard women’s hockey program. Harvard coach Katey Stone announced her retirement in the aftermath of that reporting.
• Follow Jon Wertheim on Twitter and buy his book Strokes of Genius.
• Wertheim’s story on Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon victory over Carlos Alcaraz.
• The New York Times’ David Waldstein and the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on Alcaraz-Djokovic.
• Follow Sally Jenkins on Twitter and buy her book The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life.
• Jenkins’ Washington Post piece on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin, Joel Anderson, and Ben Mathis-Lilley talk about the decline of the NFL running back.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.