The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Problem Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Pelicans star, U.S. men’s soccer, and the rise of Las Vegas sports.
Episode Notes
Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Joel Anderson talk about whether the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson. Josh and Stefan are also joined by the Athletic’s Paul Tenorio to discuss the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s wins over Mexico and Canada and the rehiring of Gregg Berhalter. Finally, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal joins for a conversation about how Vegas became America’s No. 1 sports town.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by our own Joel Anderson.
• All hell broke loose when Zion Williamson announced he was about to become a dad.
• Christian Clark’s NOLA.com story on Williamson’s stepfather Lee Anderson.
• The NBA suspended Ja Morant for 25 games.
• Follow Paul Tenorio on Twitter and read his stories in the Athletic on the U.S. men’s national soccer team winning the CONCACAF Nations League and rehiring Gregg Berhalter as its manager.
• In the Ringer, Leander Schaerlaeckens wrote that Berhalter would have been rehired if not for post-World Cup controversy.
• ESPN soccer reporters discussed the pros and cons of the decision.
• Some fans and commentators were not thrilled.
• Follow Mick Akers on Twitter and read his work in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
• Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo just signed a bill to help fund a new stadium for the Oakland A’s.
• The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Ron Kantowski on how sports redrew the city.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Billy Joe DuPree:
Stefan’s Billy Joe DuPree: In 1975, a World Football League consultant named Bill Finneran proposed players wearing different-colored pants based on their positions. NFL defector Larry Csonka and others refused. Footage survives.
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Athletic’s Paul Tenorio to discuss Lionel Messi’s move to Miami.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.