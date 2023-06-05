Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the NBA Finals. They’re also joined by the New York Times’ Tariq Panja for a conversation about Saudi Arabia’s efforts to lure Lionel Messi and conquer global soccer. Finally, the Athletic’s Zach Buchanan discusses his piece on the pioneering mascot the San Diego Chicken.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter.

• ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on how the Miami Heat figured things out in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

• Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach on the Heat’s ridiculous 3-point shooting.

• Follow Tariq Panja on Twitter and read his New York Times story, with Ahmed Al Omran, about Saudi Arabia’s plan to buy up the biggest names in world football.

• French star Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid to play in the Saudi Premier League. The Saudi government also is recruiting Lionel Messi with an offer reportedly worth more than $400 million a year.

• Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said last week that he will stay in Saudi Arabia for a second season and that other players “are very welcome” to join him there.

• Follow Zach Buchanan on Twitter and read his Athletic story, “After 50 years, is this the San Diego Chicken’s last stand?”

• Watch a 36-minute compilation of the Chicken’s greatest hits.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Beverly Hanson:

Josh’s Beverly Hanson: The time Rodney McCray crashed through a wall.

On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan and Josh assess Shams Charania’s tweet about Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron James to play in Dallas.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.