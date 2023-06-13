Josh Levin and the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss how the Denver Nuggets took a commanding lead in the NBA Finals. Next, Slate’s Henry Grabar comes on to talk about Novak Djokovic’s record-setting French Open title. Finally, Josh is joined by Slate’s Alex Kirshner and the Fried Egg’s Brendan Porath to sort through the PGA Tour’s new deal with the Saudis.

read her New Yorker feature story on how pitcher Daniel Bard lost control, regained it, and lost it again.

• Thomas’ piece on the Denver Nuggets’ patience and Golliver’s preview of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

• ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on what might come next for the Miami Heat.

• The New York Times’ Matthew Futterman on Novak Djokovic’s record-setting 23rd grand slam title.

• Thomas on Iga Swiatek’s third French Open win.

• Kirshner in Slate: “The PGA Tour’s Grim, Blockbuster Merger”

• The PGA Tour claims it couldn’t afford to keep up its legal battle with LIV Golf.

• Will the PGA Tour’s loyalists get equity shares in golf’s new business ventures?

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin and Louisa Thomas continue their conversation about her New Yorker feature story on Daniel Bard.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

