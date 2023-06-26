Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to talk about Luis Arraez’s run at a .400 batting average. The Athletic’s Steph Yang also joins to discuss the U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup roster. Finally, college golfers Maycee Kay Aycock and Sarah Marshall come on to explain why they stuck with the sport despite shooting some of the worst scores of all time.

• Alex Kirshner’s Slate piece on Luis Arraez’s quest to hit .400.

• FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski says Arraez could really do it.

• Yang and ESPN’s Caitlin Murray analyzed the U.S. roster for the upcoming Women’s World Cup, which includes 14 new players.

• Watch the roster reveal video featuring Joe and Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaquille O’Neal, and others.

• Yang profiled returning veteran Julie Ertz and newcomer Savannah DeMelo.

• Injuries have taken a toll on the U.S. and other national-team rosters.

• Golf Digest’s Shane Ryan wrote about Aycock and Marshall, who saved the Meredith College golf team (and shot rounds of 158 and 276 in their first tournament).

• Read Ray Ratto’s column in Defector, “I Demand These Two Awful, Heroic Golfers Be Given A Hefty NIL Deal.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Mike Reasor:

Josh’s Mike Reasor: Everything you need to know about intercollegiate meat judging.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to discuss the rise of the Cincinnati Reds and the fall of the New York Mets.

