Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur also joins to discuss the Boston Bruins’ NHL playoffs flop and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ historic first-round victory. Finally, Extra Points’ Matt Brown assesses Deion Sanders’ gutting of the Colorado football team.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by Extra Points’ Matt Brown to talk about the biggest surprises of college sports’ NIL era.

