Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss the 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics and other NBA playoff storylines. Meg Rowley of FanGraphs also joins to assess the terrible Oakland A’s and the excellent Tampa Bay Rays. Finally, the New York Times’ Sarah Lyall talks about reporting on the Westminster Dog Show.

• The Athletics’ Rich Hofmann on the Sixers’ recent history of playoff losses.

• Golliver on the Lakers dethroning the Warriors.

• The Oakland A’s are really, really bad and their plan to move to Las Vegas is already hitting bumps.

• The Tampa Bay Rays are, in contrast, really, really good.

• Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, was crowned Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last week.

• Read Lyall’s profiles of Striker the Samoyed, a Westminster runner-up in 2021 and 2022, and the 2021 champion, Wasabi the Pekingese.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly BBall Paul:

Stefan’s BBall Paul: Joe Kapp, who died last week at 85, was an NFL labor pioneer and a “Man of Machismo.”

On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Meg Rowley of FanGraphs discuss the impacts of Major League Baseball’s new rules changes, and whether more are on the way.

