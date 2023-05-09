Josh Levin and Slate’s Jack Hamilton and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss Nikola Jokic’s tiff with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Kevin Durant’s quest for a third NBA title. They also talk about Alabama’s head baseball coach getting fired in a sports gambling scandal. Finally, they assess Bronny James’ decision to go to USC.

• Suns owner Mat Ishbia says it “would not be right” for the NBA to suspend Nikola Jokic after the player lightly shoved the owner on Sunday night.

• Ishbia and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert are mortgage-industry rivals and do not like each other.

• Jack’s Slate piece on Kevin Durant’s strange career.

• Alabama’s baseball coach got fired after he reportedly spoke with someone at a sportsbook who was betting on the Crimson Tide to lose.

• The Athletic’s Chris Vannini on “college sports’ uneasy role” in this new age of legalized sports betting.

• The New York Times: “NFL Walks a Fine Line on Players’ Betting”

• Bronny James announced his commitment to USC.

• The Athletic’s scouting report on Bronny.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Zamalek SC:

Josh and Jack’s Zamalek SC: Gun violence and sports are a recurring drumbeat. And the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in November shouldn’t be forgotten.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Jack, and Ben discuss James Harden’s up-and-down playoffs and up-and-down reputation.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.