Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Joel Anderson to talk about the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat. They’re also joined by Mike Simmonds of Luton Today for a conversation about Luton Town’s rise to the Premier League. And finally, writer Sam Miller comes on to discuss the indelible image of Randy Johnson killing a bird with a fastball.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Listen to Hang Up producer Kevin Bendis on the Slate podcast Hit Parade.

• Listen to Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by our own Joel Anderson.

• The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver on the Heat’s Game 7 win over the Celtics.

• Joe Mazzulla’s complete post-game interview with NBC Sports Boston.

• The Denver Nuggets are big favorites in the NBA Finals.

• Mike Simmonds of Luton Today writes and tweets about Luton Town F.C.

• On Saturday, Luton Town defeated Coventry City to become the first team to climb from “non-league” football to the Premier League.

• More than 20,000 fans turned out on Monday to celebrate.

• In the Athletic, Philip Buckingham profiled Luton Town’s 10,000-seat Kenilworth Road, which will be the smallest stadium in Premier League history.

• Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal chronicled Luton Town’s “wild ride” to the Premier League.

• Follow Sam Miller on Twitter and subscribe to his newsletter, Pebble Hunting.

• Miller’s long exploration of Randy Johnson killing a bird with a fastball.

• The Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen (with a pitch) and the Guardians’ Will Brennan (with a line drive) both killed birds recently.

• The infamous Randy Johnson bird video.

• Zach Buchanan’s oral history of Randy Johnson and the bird for the Athletic.

• The Yankees’ Dave Winfield killed a seagull in Toronto in 1983.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Hatters, Hatters:

Stefan’s Hatters, Hatters: Stefan reported in Slate that, no, Succession’s Tom Wambsgans was not named for Bill Wambsganss, who completed the only unassisted triple play in World Series history.

Josh’s Hatters, Hatters: Could Clarence Thomas dunk a basketball?

On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the uncertain club futures of U.S.. men’s national soccer team players, and the team’s acquisition of prolific striker Folarin Balogun.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.