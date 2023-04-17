Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Defector’s Patrick Redford to talk about the Sacramento Kings’ first playoff win in 17 years. Defector’s Dave McKenna also joins to commemorate the (supposed) end of Dan Snyder’s ownership of the Washington Commanders. Finally, Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim comes on to assess the WTA’s decision to return to China.

• Follow Patrick Redford on Twitter and read his dispatch from the Sacramento Kings’ Game 1 playoff win over the Golden State Warriors.

• Zach Kram’s Ringer story on the Kings, Domantas Sabonis, and the dribble handoff.

• The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson: “How the Kings’ owner made Sacramento ‘Basketball Hell’ ”

• The story behind the Kings’ “light the beam” celebration.

• Read Dave McKenna’s work in Defector.

• A group led by two multibillionaires has reportedly reached an agreement to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6 billion.

• Washington Post reporters Marc Fisher and Liz Clarke chronicled Snyder’s disastrous tenure.

• Post columnist Sally Jenkins wrote that women whistleblowers and lawyers are “the ones who really forced Daniel Snyder to sell the team.”

• Read McKenna’s 2010 chronicle of Snyder’s misdeeds in the Washington City Paper.

• Snyder sued McKenna and the paper over the story, then dropped the lawsuit.

• Follow Jon Wertheim on Twitter and read the story he broke for Sports Illustrated about the WTA’s return to China.

• Back in March, Wertheim wrote a long feature on women’s tennis boycotting China, and how that boycott started teetering.

• Wimbledon has dropped its ban on Russian and Belarussian players.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Player of the Game Stick:

Josh’s Player of the Game Stick: Is American men’s tennis now better and deeper than American women’s tennis?

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by Good Sport’s Jody Avirgan to talk about how to make a fan.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.