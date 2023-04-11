Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to talk about what went wrong for the Dallas Mavericks and to preview the NBA postseason. Slate’s Jim Newell also joins to discuss Jon Rahm’s Masters win. Finally, they speak with LJ Rader about his Twitter and Instagram accounts Art But Make It Sports.

• The NBA is investigating the Dallas Mavericks’ tanking.

• The Athletic’s David Aldridge says the Mavs’ tanking is justified.

• The Timberwolves descended into chaos on Sunday. (They also won.)

• Jon Rahm of Spain won the Masters golf tournament.

• A crew of golfers from Saudi-funded LIV Golf did well, especially 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who shot a 65 on Sunday to finish tied for second.

• In the Fried Egg, Brendan Porath wrote about Mickelson’s “uncomfortable and awkward” week off the course.

• Tiger Woods made the cut but withdrew on Sunday because he could barely walk.

• The art website Colossal reviews Art But Make It Sports.

• Read interviews with LJ Rader in USA Today and Impersonal Foul.

• The images we discussed on the show: Patrick Beverley and Peter Paul Rubens; Justin Jefferson and Giotto; Bobby Wagner and Eustache Le Sueur; Shohei Ohtani, Ichiro, and Ellsworth Kelly; the Furman-UVA win probability graph and Clyfford Still; Ja Morant and Peter Paul Rubens.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dan Hasty:

Stefan’s Dan Hasty: Casey Stengel, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Christy Mathewson, Will Rogers, and other 1920s celebrities were regulars in Stefan’s childhood home, where the Hall of Fame manager John McGraw lived for a decade.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to discuss Bronny James’ performance at the Nike Hoop Summit and what might come next in his basketball career.

