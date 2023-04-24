The Baseball Announcers vs. the Pitch Clock Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on NBA villains, calling baseball games in the pitch-clock era, and same-sex pairs in figure skating.
Episode Notes
Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Jack Hamilton to talk about Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, and NBA villainy. Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti also joins to discuss how to call a baseball game in the pitch-clock era. Finally, Talia Barrington comes on for a conversation about same-sex pairs in figure skating.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter and read his Slate story on the possible end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.
• ESPN’s Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James timeline.
• When Brooks was at Oregon he made Coach K very mad.
• Follow Jason Benetti on Twitter.
• The Athletic’s Chad Jennings: “For MLB broadcasters, pitch clocks mean adjusting to a whole new ballgame”
• The Score’s Travis Sawchik spoke with Benetti and producer Chris Withers about how they’ve adapted to the pitch clock.
• Follow Talia Barrington on Twitter and read her Slate story, “The Once Unthinkable Revolution Coming to Figure Skating.”
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by Slate’s Jack Hamilton to discuss the rise of the New York Knicks and other Eastern Conference playoff storylines.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.