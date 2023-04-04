Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant to discuss LSU’s victory over Iowa in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Tennis player Matija Pecotic also joins to talk about how he went from a full-time job to victory on the pro tour. Finally, Jody Avirgan discusses his podcast Good Sport and whether sports debate shows are hurting America.

• Stefan organized and hosted the 2023 North American School Scrabble Championship in Washington, D.C., last weekend. Watch the tournament livestream here.

• Follow Sabreena Merchant on Twitter and read her Athletic story about how Jasmine Carson helped lead LSU to victory over Iowa in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

• Slate’s Alex Kirshner on how brutal officiating marred the final.

• Angel Reese gave Caitlin Clark the “you can’t see me” gesture, which Clark broke out against Louisville.

• USA Today’s Nancy Armour argued that all the controversy that followed LSU’s win is a good sign for women’s basketball.

• Giri Nathan’s Defector interview with Matija Pecotic.

• Jason Gay wrote about Pecotic for the Wall Street Journal.

• Pecotic’s LinkedIn profile.

• Follow Jody Avirgan on Twitter and subscribe to his new TED podcast series, Good Sport.

• Last month, sports-talkers Dan Le Batard and Stephen A. Smith went back and forth (and back and forth) on the impact of sports-debate shows on American culture.

• Read Vinson Cunningham’s 2018 profile of Smith in the New Yorker.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Last-Tear Poa:

Josh’s Last-Tear Poa: Remembering Zelmo Beaty, who is getting remembered a lot lately.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by the Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant to discuss LSU coach Kim Mulkey and why college players aren’t necessarily eager to head off to the WNBA.

