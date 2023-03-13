Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas talk about what went wrong for the North Carolina men’s basketball team and other NCAA Tournament matters. They also check in on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Baltimore Ravens. Finally, the Athletic’s Nick Miller joins to discuss why the BBC pulled soccer commentator Gary Lineker off the air, and what happened next.

Stefan’s Nagoya Grampus: Is a lawsuit challenging the Ivy League’s ban on athletic scholarships the next domino in college sports?

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan talk about whether March Madness is impervious to men’s college basketball’s dwindling popularity.

