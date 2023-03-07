Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy to discuss her reporting on the troubles surrounding Ja Morant. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. also joins to talk about whether Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will get forced out of the NFL. Finally, they speak to Slate’s Alex Kirshner about the quarterback dilemmas at the top of the NFL Draft.

Josh’s Reino Nori: Podcast ads, toll-free-numbers, and the National Council on Problem Gambling.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan talk with Alex Kirshner about whether the NFL combine should be abolished.

