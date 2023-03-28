Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant to talk about Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark. The Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper also joins to assess the most surprising men’s Final Four ever. Finally, Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media discusses the vitriol directed at NBA referees.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow Sabreena Merchant on Twitter.

• Read Merchant’s stories in the Athletic about Caitlin Clark and Clark’s record-setting performance in Iowa’s win over Louisville in the Eight Eight.

• In an on-court interview during her team’s messy Elite Eight win over Miami, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said, “If I was watching this game, I’d turn it off.”

• Merchant also wrote about UConn failing to advance to the final eight for the first time since 2005.

• Follow Chuck Culpepper on Twitter.

• Culpepper’s Washington Post stories on Miami’s Elite Eight win over Texas and the unprecedented wackiness of this year’s men’s Final Four.

• Follow Tom Haberstroh on Twitter and subscribe to his Basketball Illuminati podcast.

• TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott on Fred Van Vleet’s rant and “the fabric of the NBA.”

• HoopsHype’s running thread of officiating-related complaints.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Olivia Pichardo:

Stefan’s Olivia Pichardo: Good riddance, Princeton. Take your worn-out narratives with you.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by the Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper to talk about what it’s like to interview players after NCAA Tournament victories and defeats.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.