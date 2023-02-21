Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Van Valkenburg of No Laying Up to talk about Tiger Woods’ return to tournament golf. Claire Watkins of Just Women’s Sports also joins to discuss the Canadian women’s soccer team’s fight for equal pay. Finally, Michael Baumann of Fangraphs comes on to assess Major League Baseball’s latest rule changes.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Black McClung:

Josh’s Black McClung: Ghost runners aren’t really ghost runners. So what should we call them?

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan talk about automatic touchdowns, Canadian football rules, and other potential solutions to the NFL’s end-of-game clock problems.

