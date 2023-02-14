Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Eagles. They also discuss Kevin Durant’s move from the Nets to the Suns. Finally, the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings joins to talk about South Carolina and its challengers in women’s college basketball.

Hang Up and Listen's weekly Dan Kendra's ruptured blood vessels:

Joel’s Dan Kendra’s ruptured blood vessels: An argument for college athletes to boycott Florida schools.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the career arcs of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

