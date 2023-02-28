Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Joseph Goodman of AL.com to talk about the murder roiling the Alabama basketball program. They’re also joined by Jeremy Woo to discuss his Sports Illustrated cover story on French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. Finally, CNBC’s Alex Sherman comes on for a conversation about the death of regional sports networks.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow Joseph Goodman on Twitter and read his columns for AL.com.

• Jamea Harris’ stepfather told Goodman that this Alabama basketball season “is stained in Jamea’s blood.”

• On Sunday, Goodman wrote that “Alabama basketball now represents the corruption of values, the mismanagement of higher education and the stripping away of senses that make us human.”

• New Mexico State cancelled the rest of its basketball season due to hazing allegations.

• Follow Jeremy Woo on Twitter and read his Sports Illustrated cover story about French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama.

• ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony also profiled Wembanyama.

• In the Athletic, John Hollinger analyzed how NBA teams are tanking for the No. 1 draft pick.

• Slate’s Henry Grabar watched Wembanyama play in France.

• Follow Alex Sherman on Twitter and read his CNBC story on Diamond Sports preparing for possible bankruptcy.

• Brad Adgate in Forbes on the fallout for regional sports networks.

• Sports Business Journal says teams are looking for a new sports TV business model.

• Major League Soccer’s deal with Apple could be a template for other leagues and streaming platforms.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball:

Stefan’s Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball: Baseball people have been complaining that baseball games are too long for more than a century.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan talk about the weekend of basketball buzzer beaters and whether basketball has the best endings in sports.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.