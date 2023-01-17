The Bye-Bye Brady? Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL playoffs and high-scoring NBA players. Plus, an interview with pool legend Jeanette Lee.
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Bomani Jones to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Bucs and other storylines from the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. They also talk about all the high-scoring games in the NBA this season. Finally, Joel and Josh interview pool legend Jeanette Lee, aka the Black Widow, who’s featured in the new documentary Jeanette Lee Vs.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Bomani Jones on Twitter, listen to his podcast The Right Time, and watch his HBO series Game Theory.
• The Cowboys beat the Bucs 31-14 in what might have been Tom Brady’s final NFL game.
• The Athletic’s roundtable on the NBA’s scoring explosion.
• ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry says the league’s “superstars are shining brighter than ever.”
• Watch the documentary Jeanette Lee Vs. on ESPN+.
• Lee revealed in the documentary that she’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Michael Ruffin:
Joel’s Michael Ruffin: The sad decline of Georgetown men’s basketball.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh quiz Bomani Jones about Dave Chappelle, Duke basketball, and Ed Reed.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.