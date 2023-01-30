Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Lindsay Jones of the Ringer to break down the NFL conference championship games, won by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joel, Stefan, and Josh Levin discuss the impact of college athletes finally making money through name, image, and likeness rights. Finally, an interview with former Olympian Edie Thys Morgan about Mikaela Shiffrin, who is on the verge of becoming the winningest ski racer of all time.

• The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23–20, and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers, 31–7, to advance to the Super Bowl.

• Cincinnati linebacker Joseph Ossai had the support of his teammates after committing a costly penalty at the end of the game.

• The 49ers played most of the game without a functioning quarterback.

• This will be the first Super Bowl with two Black starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia.

• Watch ESPN’s roundtable with Hurts, Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, and Robert Griffin III on the legacy of Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia.

• Read Bruce Schoenfeld’s cover story in the New York Times Magazine, “Student. Athlete. Mogul?”

• In his Extra Points newsletter, Matt Brown wrote that the article “didn’t ask the right question.”

• The Athletic’s Allan G. Taylor explained how the University of Florida’s $13 million recruitment of quarterback Jaden Rashada fell apart.

• The University of Alabama is building a center dedicated to NIL rights.

• Visit Edie Thys Morgan’s website and read her work in Ski and Ski Racing magazines.

• Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday won her 85th World Cup race, but on Sunday fell 0.06 second short of matching Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for most all-time victories.

• ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk profiled Shiffrin after the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where the skier failed to medal in five races.

• Slate’s Justin Peters wrote during the Games that the “bright side for Mikaela Shiffrin, if she can ever bring herself to see it, is that she’s setting herself up for one hell of a redemption arc.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Texas Boy:

Stefan’s Texas Boy: A chat with soccer writer Leander Schaerlaeckens about Weston McKennie’s pending move to Leeds United and the chaos inside the currently coachless U.S. men’s national soccer team.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Stefan talk about LeBron James’s meltdown over a no-call on Saturday.

