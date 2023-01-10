Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Georgia’s win over TCU in the college football title game. They also discuss Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery and how the NFL has tried to move on. Finally, they assess the Berhalter-Reyna rift that’s tearing apart U.S. men’s soccer.

• Alex Kirshner’s Slate piece on Georgia’s destruction of TCU.

• Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s expletive-laden motivational speech.

• Stetson Bennett is now even more of a Georgia legend.

• Damar Hamlin watched the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed.

• The Bills’ Tre’Davious White talked about the trauma he experienced watching his teammate nearly die.

• Drew Magary in Defector: “There’s Nothing the NFL Cannot Bear”

• Nate Jackson in the Atlantic: “I Saw Horrific Things When I Played in the NFL”

• Don Van Natta Jr.’s ESPN piece on the chaos after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

• Upset over their son’s lack of playing time at the World Cup, Claudio and Danielle Reyna told U.S. soccer executives about a domestic violence incident 31 years ago involving men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife, Rosalind.

• In Slate, Eric Betts explained the drama.

• In 2018, Grant Wahl wrote about how the Reynas coped with the death of their son Jack.

Josh’s Madden ambulance: Dissecting a controversial ending in a men’s college basketball game.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the Packers missing the playoffs and Lions running back Jamaal Williams’ excellent post-game interview.

