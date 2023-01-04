Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football and what came after. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley also joins to discuss TCU and Georgia’s thrilling wins in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Finally, author Alex Bellos discusses the Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who died last week at age 82.

• Alex Kirshner’s Slate piece on Damar Hamlin collapsing during Monday Night Football: “The NFL Isn’t Built for This.”

• The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle’s 2021 feature story on Hamlin.

• Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter and buy his book The Hot Seat.

• Kirshner’s Slate piece on TCU’s College Football Playoff victory over Michigan.

• Georgia came back in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State.

• Follow Alex Bellos on Twitter, visit his website, and buy his books, Pelé: The Autobiography and Futebol: The Brazilian Way of Life.

• Read the New York Times obituary for Pelé by Lawrie Mifflin, who covered him in the 1970s, and coverage of Pelé’s wake in Santos, Brazil, by Oliver Brown of the Telegraph.

• Bellos wrote about Pelé’s complicated legacy for the Independent in 2014.

• Eric Betts in Slate: “Why All Greatness in Soccer Is Measured Against Pelé’s.”

• Also worth reading: David Hirshey in ESPN on Pelé’s years with the New York Cosmos, Tariq Panja of the New York Times on Pelé’s relationship to Brazil, and Gabrielle Marcotti in ESPN on measuring Pelé’s greatness.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest NFL flirtation.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.