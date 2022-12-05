Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Grant Wahl to discuss the U.S. loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup. Josh and Joel Anderson are then joined by Slate’s Alex Kirshner to talk about the College Football Playoff pairings and Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and subscribe to his website, Fútbol With Grant Wahl.

• Read Wahl’s coverage of the United States’ 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, and what comes next.

• In Slate, Eric Betts wrote that the top U.S. players will be entering their primes at the 2026 tournament on home soil, but will need reinforcements.

• Should Gregg Berhalter get four more years as the U.S. team’s manager?

• In the New Yorker, Sam Knight wrote that the start of the World Cup in Qatar was “soccer as it is, rather than as you want it to be. It was venal, closed, and transactional.”

• ESPN’s breakdown of the four College Football Playoff contenders.

• Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel argued that USC should’ve clinched a spot.

• What a 12-team playoff would’ve looked like in 2022.

• Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado.

• A transcript of Sanders’ opening press conference.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Desmond Armstrong:

Stefan’s Desmond Armstrong: Soccer is a British English word and not an inferior form of football.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh discuss Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL.

