Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Argentinian journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo to talk about Lionel Messi’s coronation on soccer’s biggest stage and then continue their conversation about the greatest World Cup final ever. They also discuss a bizarre weekend in the NFL and assess the life and career of college football coach Mike Leach.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow Marcela Mora y Araujo on Twitter and read and listen to her work in the Guardian.

• in Slate, Eric Betts wrote that Argentina’s exhilarating win over France on Sunday “is obviously the greatest World Cup final ever.”

• In 2014, Mora y Araujo wrote in Slate about returning home to Buenos Aires to watch the World Cup final. (Argentina lost that time.)

• The Guardian’s Sid Lowe explained that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s radical adjustments after a tournament-opening loss to Saudi Arabia led to six straight wins.

• Tariq Panja of the New York Times wrote that “Qatar got what it wanted” from hosting the world’s biggest sports event: attention.

• Joel wrote on Twitter: “I’m admittedly no huge soccer follower but I haven’t seen 5 athletic contests in my life better than that one.”

• How the Minnesota Vikings came back from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

• The New England Patriots’ boneheaded blunder gave the Las Vegas Raiders an unexpected victory.

• Alex Kirshner’s Slate obit for Mike Leach.

• Joel’s ESPN.com piece on Leach’s football and warfare class at Washington State.

• Chris Brown’s Twitter thread on Leach’s innovations and influence.

• Michael Lewis’ 2005 profile of Leach for the New York Times Magazine.

• Spencer Hall spoke with Lewis about Leach in 2006.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly “Pete”:

Joel’s “Pete”: When Brittney Griner was a high school phenom.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh continue their conversation with Marcela Mora y Araujo about Argentina’s World Cup victory.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.