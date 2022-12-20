Hang Up and Listen

The Argentina Campeón Del Mundo Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the World Cup final, a bizarre NFL weekend, and Mike Leach.

Episode Notes

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Argentinian journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo to talk about Lionel Messi’s coronation on soccer’s biggest stage and then continue their conversation about the greatest World Cup final ever. They also discuss a bizarre weekend in the NFL and assess the life and career of college football coach Mike Leach.

• Follow Marcela Mora y Araujo on Twitter and read and listen to her work in the Guardian.

• in Slate, Eric Betts wrote that Argentina’s exhilarating win over France on Sunday “is obviously the greatest World Cup final ever.”

• In 2014, Mora y Araujo wrote in Slate about returning home to Buenos Aires to watch the World Cup final. (Argentina lost that time.)

• The Guardian’s Sid Lowe explained that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s radical adjustments after a tournament-opening loss to Saudi Arabia led to six straight wins.

• Tariq Panja of the New York Times wrote that “Qatar got what it wanted” from hosting the world’s biggest sports event: attention.

Joel wrote on Twitter: “I’m admittedly no huge soccer follower but I haven’t seen 5 athletic contests in my life better than that one.”

• How the Minnesota Vikings came back from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

The New England Patriots’ boneheaded blunder gave the Las Vegas Raiders an unexpected victory.

Alex Kirshner’s Slate obit for Mike Leach.

• Joel’s ESPN.com piece on Leach’s football and warfare class at Washington State.

• Chris Brown’s Twitter thread on Leach’s innovations and influence.

• Michael Lewis’ 2005 profile of Leach for the New York Times Magazine.

• Spencer Hall spoke with Lewis about Leach in 2006.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly “Pete”:

Joel’s “Pete”: When Brittney Griner was a high school phenom.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh continue their conversation with Marcela Mora y Araujo about Argentina’s World Cup victory.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

