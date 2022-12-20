The Argentina Campeón Del Mundo Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the World Cup final, a bizarre NFL weekend, and Mike Leach.
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Argentinian journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo to talk about Lionel Messi’s coronation on soccer’s biggest stage and then continue their conversation about the greatest World Cup final ever. They also discuss a bizarre weekend in the NFL and assess the life and career of college football coach Mike Leach.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Marcela Mora y Araujo on Twitter and read and listen to her work in the Guardian.
• in Slate, Eric Betts wrote that Argentina’s exhilarating win over France on Sunday “is obviously the greatest World Cup final ever.”
• In 2014, Mora y Araujo wrote in Slate about returning home to Buenos Aires to watch the World Cup final. (Argentina lost that time.)
• The Guardian’s Sid Lowe explained that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s radical adjustments after a tournament-opening loss to Saudi Arabia led to six straight wins.
• Tariq Panja of the New York Times wrote that “Qatar got what it wanted” from hosting the world’s biggest sports event: attention.
• Joel wrote on Twitter: “I’m admittedly no huge soccer follower but I haven’t seen 5 athletic contests in my life better than that one.”
• How the Minnesota Vikings came back from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts.
• The New England Patriots’ boneheaded blunder gave the Las Vegas Raiders an unexpected victory.
• Alex Kirshner’s Slate obit for Mike Leach.
• Joel’s ESPN.com piece on Leach’s football and warfare class at Washington State.
• Chris Brown’s Twitter thread on Leach’s innovations and influence.
• Michael Lewis’ 2005 profile of Leach for the New York Times Magazine.
• Spencer Hall spoke with Lewis about Leach in 2006.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly “Pete”:
Joel’s “Pete”: When Brittney Griner was a high school phenom.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh continue their conversation with Marcela Mora y Araujo about Argentina’s World Cup victory.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.