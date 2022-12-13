Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim to talk about journalist Grant Wahl, who died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 49. They’re also joined by the Atlantic’s Franklin Foer for a conversation about Morocco’s thrilling run to the World Cup semifinals. Finally, they discuss Brittney Griner’s long-awaited return to the United States after a prisoner swap with Russia.

• Follow Jon Wertheim on Twitter.

• Soccer writer Grant Wahl died on Saturday in Qatar while covering the World Cup.

• Honor Grant Wahl by reading his work from nearly a quarter century at Sports Illustrated and on his independent website, Fútbol With Grant Wahl.

• Read tributes to Wahl by Jon Wertheim in SI, Chris Stone in the Los Angeles Times, Chris Jones for the CBC, and Franklin Foer in the Atlantic.

• Follow Franklin Foer on Twitter, buy his book How Soccer Explains the World, and subscribe to the Atlantic’s World Cup newsletter, The Great Game.

• In one of his final dispatches, Wahl wrote that the success of World Cup upstart Morocco “was no fluke.”

• Morocco’s run to the semifinals could boost the reputations of African football managers.

• In the Athletic, Dermot Corrigan wrote about the Morocco team’s connections to the country’s former colonizers.

• Eric Betts in Slate: “The Team That U.S. Soccer Fans Should Root for Now”

• The New York Times: “Inside the Prisoner Swap That Freed Brittney Griner”

• ESPN’s T.J. Quinn on “the hectic final chapter” of Griner’s detention in Russia.

• It’s unclear when or if Griner will return to basketball.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Paul Silas:

Josh’s Paul Silas: Re-reading Grant Wahl’s 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on LeBron James.

On this week’s bonus segment, Franklin Foer joins Joel, Stefan, and Josh to discuss reports that U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter nearly sent midfielder Gio Reyna home from the World Cup.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.