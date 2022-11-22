Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Eric Betts to discuss the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-1 draw against Wales. They also discuss the controversial opening days of the World Cup. Finally, they assess the Warriors’ and Lakers’ early-season woes and Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets.

• The U.S. men’s national team couldn’t hold on against Wales, having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

• Read Betts’ optimist’s and pessimist’s takes for the USMNT. He also wrote about football stars selling out to promote the tournament.

• At the last minute, FIFA and Qatar barred World Cup sponsor Budweiser from selling beer at stadiums and banned the captains of seven European teams from wearing armbands reading “One Love.”

• Ben Strauss of the Washington Post wrote about Fox Sports’ decision not to cover human rights and other World Cup news stories.

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino held a bizarre news conference in which he said he felt like migrant worker and a gay person.

• In the Athletic, James Montague wrote about how the Iranian national team has responded to anti-government protests in Iran.

• Marcus Thompson in the Athletic on how Klay Thompson is key to the Warriors’ success.

• The Warriors’ defense has not been up to par.

• The Ringer’s Justin Verrier: “Is the NBA’s Superteam Era Already Over?”

• Sopan Deb in the New York Times on Kyrie Irving’s return.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Otito Ogbonnia:

Josh’s Otito Ogbonnia: Ben Shelton might just be the next male American tennis star.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the glories of snow football.

